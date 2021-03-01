Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 745 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

