Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $33.66. 291,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,736,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

