Rope Trading Down 18.6% This Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Rope has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $958,724.06 and approximately $16,669.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can now be bought for $34.24 or 0.00069958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00512223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00461163 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

