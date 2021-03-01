Rosenblatt Securities Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

