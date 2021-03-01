Roth Capital Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $84.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of FANG traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,232. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

