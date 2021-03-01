Roth Capital Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $135.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,108,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

