Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,600,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.91 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

