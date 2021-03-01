Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday.

CAR.UN stock traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$52.27. 360,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,827. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.25. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.40 and a 52-week high of C$61.29.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

