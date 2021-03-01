Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 7.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $97,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.