Royal Bank of Canada Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $22.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

