Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to $64.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

