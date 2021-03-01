Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.36.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$108.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.71. The company has a market cap of C$154.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

