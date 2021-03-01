Royce & Associates LP Acquires 2,500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Installed Building Products worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

IBP opened at $109.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

