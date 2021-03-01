Royce & Associates LP Has $4.25 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $73.47 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.