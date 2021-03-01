Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 28th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT opened at $17.83 on Monday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

