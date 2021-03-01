Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 58.42% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,582. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $780.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

