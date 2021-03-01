Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Hits $18.99 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $18.99 million and $2.36 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00779228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042805 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

