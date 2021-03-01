RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 668,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,161% from the average daily volume of 53,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

