RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 668,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,161% from the average daily volume of 53,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
RMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10.
RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.
