Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Boise Cascade worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $49.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $54.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

