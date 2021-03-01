Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 227,436 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Insteel Industries worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 154,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

