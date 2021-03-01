Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 292,885 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 266.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 236,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPC. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.