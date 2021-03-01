Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 407.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,605 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Natus Medical worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

