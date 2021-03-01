Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of Celestica worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Celestica by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

