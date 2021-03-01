Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

