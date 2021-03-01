Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,960 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Getty Realty worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.98 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

