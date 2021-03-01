Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,231 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

