Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,132 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

