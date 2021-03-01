Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

