RWC Asset Management LLP Has $149.60 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,236.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3,205.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.