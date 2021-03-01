S.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $578,363.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One S.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $81,507.74 and approximately $578,363.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00508815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00073353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00077854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00462101 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars.

