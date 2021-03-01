Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,883.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $7.76 million and $60,883.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

