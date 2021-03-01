SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Cap of $451,102.28

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00005318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $451,102.28 and approximately $109,907.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00510403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.63 or 0.00445389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00185636 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

