SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $34.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,909.70 or 1.00282077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.70 or 0.00967146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.10 or 0.00430785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00291585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00104704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

