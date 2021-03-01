Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of SAGE opened at $85.00 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

