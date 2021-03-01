Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Saia comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of Saia worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $200.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $214.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.