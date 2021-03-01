SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

SAIL stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,632.37 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

