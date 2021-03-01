SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SailPoint Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of SAIL opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,632.37 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

