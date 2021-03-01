Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0002 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $555,502.34 and approximately $27,871.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00309809 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

