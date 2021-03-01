Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.42

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 18706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

