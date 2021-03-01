SALT Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 2% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $53,239.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

