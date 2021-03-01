Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SMSEY opened at $9.72 on Monday. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.
About Samsonite International
