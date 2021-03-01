Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMSEY opened at $9.72 on Monday. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

