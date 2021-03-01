San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 6.6%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 222,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 130,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The stock has a market cap of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

