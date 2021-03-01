SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDTTU opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

