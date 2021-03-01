Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,342 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up approximately 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $43,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $4,475,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 312.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.