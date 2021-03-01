Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) rose 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 2,158,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 561,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

