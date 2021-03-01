Saunders International Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.
Saunders International Company Profile
