Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 466,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 615,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

SVRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

