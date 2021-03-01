Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,191.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,179 ($15.40), with a volume of 3685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,086.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 933.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

