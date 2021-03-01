Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,422 shares of company stock worth $3,912,773. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

