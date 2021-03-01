Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

